Jammu River Tawi Front To Enhance Citizens’ Quality Of Life: LG Sinha

DE Web desk

Jammu, Mar 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the under construction River Tawi Front will surely enhance the quality of life of the citizens here.

Sinha said inspecting the progress of Tawi River Front Project.

“Inspected the progress of the Tawi River Front Project. The vibrant riverfront will ensure urban infrastructure sustainability, unique business opportunities and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens,” office of the Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

Being constructed on the lines of Sabarmati in Gujarat, the work on Tawi River Front coming up at the cost of Rs 194.7 crores, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in February last year and was targeted to be completed in 18 months (June 2023).

In the first phase, 3.5 km work will be done on both sides of Tawi River from Bhagwati Nagar bridge to Bikram Chowk bridge having diaphragm wall, retaining drain, anchor slab, embankments and interceptor drain and in the second phase, work will begin from Bikram Chowk bridge to Gujjar Nagar bridge.

The Tawi River Front will have restaurants, cycling and jogging tracks, walk-way, seating arena besides interceptor drain and STP.