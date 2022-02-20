Jammu Police, Revenue raid at 21 locations lead to large scale seizure

JAMMU, Feb 20: As part of the ongoing investigation in case FIR No. 182/2021 lodged on 07-11-2021 in Police Station Channi Himmat regarding missing of revenue records viz. Lathas, Masavis etc. of village Chowadi and Sunjuwan of Tehsil Bahu; Joint raids by Jammu Police and Revenue Authorities at multiple locations were carried out today on 20-02-2022 in the wee hours, which are still continuing at few places.

Searches were conducted at 21 locations of known land grabbers, property dealers and serving/ retired revenue officials who had been on the radar of the authorities. The locations of said raids include Sunjwan, Chowadhi, Greater Kailash, Sanjay Nagar, Janipur, Gujjar Nagar, Bahu, Sidhra, Trikuta Nagar Extension and Satwari area in Jammu and Sarore in Samba District. The persons raided upon include 3 serving Revenue officials, 5 retired revenue officials and 8 private persons, who had been allegedly involved in murky land deals, forgery/ destruction of revenue records/ land grabbing/ encroachments over state land; etc, based on the inputs received from various sources.

Further, the searches were held as per the laid down procedures consisting of 21 separate teams and comprising of Executive Magistrates, Police Officers and other officials including lady constables and independent witnesses. The areas were segregated into sectors, each being supervised by SP/ Dy. SP Rank gazetted Police Officers. The whole process was closely supervised by senior officers of Police and Revenue Administration, maintaining full confidentiality.

Revenue records in various forms and in huge quantum have been recovered during searches including various incriminating documents, papers pertaining to land deals, bank locker keys the contents of which will be verified in due course of investigation. Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 26.63 Lacs has also been seized during searches. The agencies are also looking into the aspects of money laundering, dis-proportionate assets, invoking of provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, PMLA Act, etc. Many persons raided today already have FIRs, cases registered against them in the past under various penal sections.

It pertinent to mention that the seized documents includes original Jamabandis, Roznamcha Registers, Lathas, Mussavis and trace maps especially of revenue villages Sunjwan and Chowadhi. Arrests of few retired revenue officials and Property dealers have also been made. Scrutiny of the seized documents is going on minutely and further arrests are likely.

The Government is committed in its resolve to eradicate any kind of corruption from the Revenue Department. Simultaneously, the revenue functioning is also being made more transparent and accountable with various people friendly initiatives like issuance of land passbooks in three languages, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigraani Program, SVAMITVA Scheme for rural abadi deh lands survey, digitization of Jamabandies/ Girdawari Registers/ RoR and issuance of online fards in a phased manner, together with making various revenue related services online.