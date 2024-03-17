Jammu Police Detains Notorious Gangster Under PSA

Jammu, Mar 17: Police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed one notorious gangster under Public Safety Act.

Police said that continuing crackdown on organised crime and wanted criminals, team from Police Station Gangyal, under the guidance of SSP Jammu, executed the PSA warrant of wanted criminal Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikky and lodged him in prison.

The team was led by Station House Officer Gangyal, Harmohindar Singh and PSI Aaquib Lateef.

A police handout read that Vikramjeet had 15 FIR’s registered against him in various police stations, and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

His detention marks another step in improving law and order in Jammu District, it read. (Agencies)