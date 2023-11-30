Jammu Police Crack Murder Case Of Teenager, One Held

Jammu, Nov 30: In a major breakthrough, police cracked the murder case of a teenager and arrested a person here.

Police on Thursday said that on Wednesday, one Parhald Singh lodged a complaint with Police Control Room that his 19-year-old son Raghav Jamwal alias Raghu, resident of Nardani Raipur in Bantalab, has been kidnapped by unknown person when he had gone to attend regular computer training classes in Janipur area.

Acting swiftly, police said that a team from Police Post Chinore and Police Station Domana were fanned out and came to know that the victim did not attend the institute on the fateful day following which a case was registered and investigation initiated.

“Through human and technical intelligence was able to zero in on the kidnapper and after hectic efforts, the accused was traced from his rented accommodation at Patoli during the intervening night and the mobile phone was recovered from his possession which he was using to make ransom calls,” said police.

They said that the accused has been identified as Satinder Kumar,23, resident of Main Bazar Kishtwar.

Police added that the body of the deceased Raghav Jamwal was recovered on the disclosure of Kumar from a forest area adjoining Raipur Khari-Jagti link road.

“The accused confessed the crime and admitted that he hit the deceased with a stone on his head leaving him dead,” said police.

After necessary legal formalities, the body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for post-mortem while investigation into the case is in progress.

The case was solved under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar. (AGENCIES)