Jammu: Police beat drums to announce court order against man wanted in 15-yr-old case

Jammu, Feb 9: Sticking to the old ways for an old case, police in a town here went around localities beating drums to announce a court order against a man evading arrest in a kidnapping case registered 15 years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

As directed by the court, Domana Station House Officer Inspector Mahesh Sharma and other officials resorted to the method hardly seen in use anymore to announce the order declaring the accused a proclaimed offender in Lale-De-Bagh and Domana areas, they said.

They also attached the court order at conspicuous places to make the accused and his legal heirs aware of it so that they cannot deny information about the order, the officials said.

The court of the judicial magistrate of Jammu issued a notice of proclamation under section 87 of the CrPC against Vishal Kumar of Lale-De-Bagh, who has been evading arrest in the case registered in 2007 under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) 448 (criminal trespassing) and 342 (wrongful confinement), they said. (AGENCIES)