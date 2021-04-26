Jammu man breathing life in poor Covid-19 patients with free oxygen

JAMMU: A gas manufacturer in Jammu is providing free oxygen to poor Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when its shortage has led to loss of lives across states and engendered a healthcare crisis in the country, grappling with the highly virulent second wave of Covid- 19, resulting in a record number of new patients being reported daily. Manu Rana, the proprietor of Raj Gas Industries, located in Jammu, has been providing oxygen cylinders free of cost to the poor.

“On Sunday, we distributed approximately 80 oxygen cylinders. On an average, we are distributing over 100 cylinders free to the needy people. However, those who can afford are being charged for it,” said Rana. Though he launched the initiative about two weeks ago, enquiries picked up pace since Sunday after his message was put out on social media and he has given away nearly 500 oxygen cylinders so far till now. On Monday, he distributed around 40 to 45 cylinders.

Rana’s Raj Gas Tower office, located at Gandhi Nagar in the city, is currently the base of his philanthropic operation. He is currently giving 10 litres of free oxygen to each person, who must bring their own cylinders to get their quota.

“We have 20 kl set up with us, biggest in J&K. We have two tanks of 20 kl capacity each,” said Rana. One kiloleter equals 10,000 litres. Rana says his move was driven by his desire to give back to society at a crucial time.

“We just want to ensure people don’t die due to scarcity of oxygen,” he said before handing out his phone numbers–0191-2459144, 9419187356 and email address – gm.rajgas@gmail.com for anyone who needs help with oxygen. (AGENCY)