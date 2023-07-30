Jammu IIT Actively Working To Achieve Rational Targets NEP Framework: Official

Jammu, July 30: Stating that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has provided an opportunity for all the Higher Education Institutions to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, the Founding Director of IIT Jammu on Sunday said that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has been actively working to achieve the rational targets it had set under the framework of the policy.

“With an aim to provide ample opportunities for its students for a holistic development, the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has been actively working to achieve the rational targets it had set under the framework of NEP 2020,” Prof Gaur said here at an event

He stated that for all the Higher Education Institutions like IIT Jammu, NEP 2020 has provided an opportunity to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower through broad-based, flexible, multidisciplinary education suited to 21st century needs.

“IIT Jammu was established in 2016. We started with 90 students in three disciplines, 4 departments, and a few labs. Today, in 2023, we’ve grown significantly. We now have over 1500 students, 11 departments, and more than 40 cutting-edge labs. Our journey is more than just a story of buildings and publications. It’s about inspiring dreams. It’s about the relentless pursuit of knowledge and flourishing,” he added.

Any B.Tech student, who has completed his six semesters from NITs, can join IIT Jammu for final two semesters [upon meeting the requisite qualification criteria]. This will take place through NCrF’s [National Credit Framework] Academic Bank Criteria [ABC], he said.

IIT Jammu’s RISE-UP [Research Internship in Science and Engineering: an Undergraduate Program] receives 1000 plus annual applications from across India and has over 150 plus beneficiaries so far, he said.

“Our journey at IIT Jammu is far from over. In fact, it’s just beginning. We’re excited about what the future holds and the heights we can reach together,” Prof Gaur added.

The educationist said that the IIT Jammu is writing an inspiring saga of perseverance, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.