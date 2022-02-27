Jammu Divisional Commissioner Asks DCs To Fast-Track Pending Land Acquisition Cases Of Army

JAMMU, Feb 27: Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has directed deputy commissioners to fast-track pending land acquisition cases of the Army.

Langer has also requested the Army to provide details of the officers dealing with land cases so that the local military authorities (LMAs) are taken on board while giving building permissions.

The divisional commissioner was reviewing the status of land acquisition, requisition cases of the Army at a meeting of deputy commissioners, senior army officers and officials of the departments concerned here, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

He said threadbare discussions were held on the land acquisition requisitions for defence purposes.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioners apprised the divisional commissioner about the present status of each land acquisition case pending in their respective districts, the spokesman said.

Langer sought case-wise details and directed the officers concerned to expedite and complete the process at the earliest, he said.

The spokesman said the meeting was informed that the housing and urban development department has an online portal for issuance of building permissions.

Key issues that came up for discussion in the meeting included pending joint demarcations, cases of field firing ranges in Jammu and Samba districts, works around Jammu airport, issues of various military stations in the division, derequisition proposals of Domana, Jandial, Ambaran, Chak Singha under the Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway and pending board proceedings on part of the Army authorities. (Agencies)