Jammu Crime Branch Charge-Sheets Nagapur Based Cheater In Fraud Case

JAMMU, Dec 30: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has presented 504 pages charge-sheet against one Parvin Kumar Ninawe of Choti Dhantoli, Near Pervardhan Ground, Renuka Mata Enclave, Nagpur, Maharashtra in Rs. 1.70 crores case.

The chargesheet was presented in the Court of law after his involvement in cheating and duping the complainant Suresh Gupta of Krishna Nagar, Proprietor – Shona Trust Corp Nehru Market Jammu of Rs. 1.70 Crores was established in the investigation of the case, as the complainant had transferred Rs. 3.11 Crores to the accused for supply of food grains.

A written complaint was lodged in Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch Jammu by Suresh Gupta alleging that being prop of M/s Shona Trust Corp. Reg. Head office KC Market Ware House Jammu he is engaged in the business of Sale- Purchase and supply of food grains and other allied products to the Govt as well as to the public at large and generally deals on a wholesale basis.

On an advance payment basis, the complainant made payment of Rs.3,11,00,000 (Rupees three cr and Eleven Lakhs only) to the accused from time to time but the accused supplied goods worth Rs. 1,41,45,258 to him and the remaining amount was neither returned nor any goods were supplied by the accused.

The accused also issued a cheque for an amount to Rs.60.00 lakhs to the complainant out of the pending amount of Rs. 1,69,54,742/- but it was dishonoured by the bank authorities when the same was presented before it for its clearance.

On receipt of the complaint a Preliminary Verification was conducted and during the course of enquiry the allegations made were prima-facie substantiated leading to the registration of formal case under the relevant sections of law for in-depth probe, said the spokesman.

During the course of investigation, he said that all material evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of complainant and witnesses were recorded and the offences U/S 420, IPC are established against the accused Parvin Kumar Ninawe of Nagpur, Maharashtra who is on bail by the order of court of Sub Judge Jammu, he added. (AGENCIES)