Jammu Crime Branch Charge-Sheets Director ABPL In Rs 3 Cr Fraud Case

JAMMU, Dec 10: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu Crime Branch has produced charge-sheet against Director Armada Bazar – a Private Limited (ABPL) company in 3 crore fraud case.

The Crime Branch spokesman said that chargesheet has been produced against the accused – Parsuram Rajnetbhai Pal of Shivalay Apartment, Sola Road Naranpura Ahmadabad, Gujarat in fraud case in the Court of law for judicial determination for hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainants of Rs 3 crores after luring on the pretext of associating them for becoming partners by investing a refundable amount in Armada Bazar – a Private Limited Company in the business of authorized products and Services having grocery and daily utility items.

The case stems its origin from a written complaint lodged by Sanna Gandogra of Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Paloura, Jammu alleging that accused posing themselves to be the silent partners/directors of Armada Bazar Private Limited Co approached them to make a refundable investment of Rs 3 crores for business of authorized products and Services having grocery and daily utility items in terms of an agreement that the accused persons would pay Rs 12 lakhs per month for 36 months to the complainants and also 4 percent of the net monthly billing of the Mart but the accused persons paid only an amount of Rs 12 lakhs for two months and stopped paying the rest of the amount so agreed, thus putting the complainants to huge loss and later openly refused to pay back the aforesaid amount and threatened to eliminate them if they filed any case against the accused persons, they would eliminate the complainants or their family members.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said that a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of enquiry the allegations made were prima-facie substantiated leading to the registration of formal case under the relevant sections of law for in-depth probe.

He said that during the course of investigation all material evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of complainants and witnesses were recorded and the offences under relevant sections are established against the accused Parshuram Rajnetbhai Pal for cheating the complainants.

However, the investigation in the case FIR continuous to investigate role of others involved in the case, said the spokesman. (Agencies)