Jammu committed to equitable political empowerment: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Reiterating zero-tolerance against any attempt to jeopradise the Jammu interest, former legislator and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the people of the province are committed in their resolve for their political empowerment by being equitable shareholder in the political hemisphere of J&K.

“We are confident that the era of injustice and discrimination against Jammu province will end,” Rana said while addressing a delegation from the BJP Mandal Mathwar, adding that such a measure would be course correction of the fault lines of the past..

He said Jammu no longer will accept role of a second fiddler. For achieving the objective of empowering Jammu, no sacrifice, means anything, he said and reiterated people’s resolve to fight for the cause of Jammu and its people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He said the Jammu Declaration emanating from Jammu, by Jammu will be for inclusive Jammu & Kashmir, which should get a fair deal on all counts.

He said that the firm and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds promise for the people to live with honour and dignity with no one in the Union Territory nurturing the apprehension of being discriminated against, deprived and dominated politically. This will be in consonance with the concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. For getting their rightful share in every sphere, he said the onus lies now on the people to close their ranks and unite under the banner of the BJP, which will make Jammu, J&K and the nation strong.

Referring to the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir, Rana exuded confidence that given the grit and determination of the Central leadership these will be surmounted with courage and fortitude. He said nation comes first and no attempt to weaken its sovereignty and integrity can be tolerated by orchestrating anti-national sentiment or unleashing terror. Those believing and supporting the vicious sentiments better shun their machinations as there is no room for promoting or sustaining activities against the Nation. He said the terror mentor Pakistan too understands and realizes about the strong leadership in New Delhi, which cannot tolerate any misadventure against national security.

