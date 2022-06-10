Jammu campus will be ready for inauguration by July: IIMC DG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Director General, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi here today said that the campus of IIMC’s Jammu centre will be ready for inauguration by July this year and the next academic session will begin from the new campus.

Prof. Dwivedi arrived at Jammu on Thursday evening to review the progress of construction of the campus.

The IIMC began its northern regional centre in Jammu in 2012 and has been operating from the third floor of Vikas Bhawan near Railway Station since then.

In 2016, the J&K Government allotted around 15 acres of land to IIMC in Keran (Bantalab) for construction of permanent campus.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the campus in February 2019.

The IIMC DG said, the construction was affected by the COVID pandemic but has now picked speed and the campus will soon be ready for inauguration.

“We are starting two new courses – PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism and PG Diploma in Digital Media – from the next academic session, each with 20 seats. The new courses will cater to the increasing demand of the industry,” he maintained.

The Civil Construction Wing (CCW) of Prasar Bharti is constructing the campus of IIMC in Jammu.

CCW engineers and the contractors were also present during the visit of DG at the site.