Govt Employee Arrested For Raping Woman After Posing As ‘Tantrik’ In J&K’s Samba

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Apr 24: An employee of the Jal Shakti Department was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman after posing as a “tantrik” with powers to heal skin ailments in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The employee, a resident of the Ramgarh area, was arrested after police registered a rape case against him on the directions of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba, a police official said.

He said a middle-aged woman had filed an application in the court of CJM, Samba alleging therein that she was raped by the accused at his house after posing as a ‘tantrik’ possessing supernatural healing powers effective enough to cure her skin disease.

The victim said she fell into the trap of the accused during a visit to a temple, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said the priority of the police is to curb the crime against women in the district.