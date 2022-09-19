Jammu And Kashmir | Two die in Kathua road accidents

Jammu, Sept 19: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents on Monday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said a car rolled down about 50 feet deep into a gorge when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Pargana Morh in Basholi tehsil, killing the driver, Akash Kumar, 26.

In another incident, an assistant to the driver was charred to death when the truck hit another vehicle parked on the roadside in Rajbag area. The driver escaped but his helper got trapped in the vehicle and died.