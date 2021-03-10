Jammu and Kashmir reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,27,288 and the death toll to 1,968, officials said.

Sixteen of the new cases were from the Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 46 new cases, followed by 16 in Baramulla and 12 in Jammu district.

While six districts did not report any fresh cases, 11 others reported new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 899 in the union territory, while 1,24,421 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.