Jammu and Kashmir reports 63 new +ve cases, one death

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Union territory on Friday witnessed one death due to Covid-19 while as 63 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 1,408.

With one more death the death toll in the UT has reached to 4,374 and 63 fresh positive cases reported on Thursday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 320,403.

Of the exact number of 320,403 cases, 198,998 are from Kashmir division and 121,450 from Jammu division. Among 63 new cases, 30 belong to Kashmir division while as 33 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 198,998 including 195,917 recoveries and 2,236 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 121,405 including 118,703 recoveries and 2,138 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,409 including 845 from Kashmir division and 564 from Jammu division.

With 166 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 314,620 which is 98.20 percent of the total cases.