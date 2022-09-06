Jammu and Kashmir reports 58 fresh covid-19 cases

JAMMU, Sep 6: Jammu and Kashmir reported 58 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that seven cases were reported from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478415. Among the cases, 173797 are from Jammu division and 304618 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 4 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 23, Baramulla 4, Budgam 9, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 4 and Shopian 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4783 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 118 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—15 from Jammu division and 103 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 733 active cases— 216 in Jammu and 517 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 14866 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.