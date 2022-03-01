Jammu And Kashmir Reports 55 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar, March 1: Jammu and Kashmir reported 55 fresh Covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 29 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 26 from Kashmir Division, taking the overall tally to 453052.

Giving district wise details, Srinagar reported 17 cases, Baramulla 3, Budgam 0, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 23, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4748 persons have succumbed to the virus—2325 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 148 Covid-19 patients—51 from Jammu and 97 from Valley— recovered during the time. So far 447690 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 614— 375 in Jammu and 239 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 6805 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)