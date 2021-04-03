Jammu and Kashmir reports 501 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases, third highest single-day count in three days, taking the total infection tally to 132439.

Among the fresh cases, 108 were reported from Jammu division and 393 in Kashmir Valley, the officials said. Also two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the total toll due to the pathogen to 2005 in J&K—740 in Jammu and 1265 in the Valley.

Providing district-wise details, they said that Srinagar reported 207 cases, Baramulla 89, Budgam 35, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 9, Shopian 3,

Jammu 69, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 18, Samba 8, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

Moreover, they said, 140 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—31 from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division. There are 3574 covid-19 active cases—840 in Jammu division and 3734 in Kashmir. 126860 people have recovered so far in the J&K, they added. (AGENCY)