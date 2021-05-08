COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir reports highest 60 deaths, 4788 new cases

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday informed that 4788 new positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus–1529 from Jammu division and 3259 from Kashmir division– were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 211742.

Also 60 deaths have been reported, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. Total 42 deaths were reported from Jammu Division while 18 fatalities were recorded from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2500 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 910 from Jammu Division and 1590 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on Covid-19, out of 211742 positive cases, 46535 are Active cases, 162535 have recovered and 2672 have died; 1139 in Jammu division and 1533 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7604448 test results available, 7392706 samples have been tested as negative till May 8.

Till date 1896171 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 86787 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 46535 in isolation and 126190 in home surveillance.

Besides, 1633987 persons have completed their surveillance period.