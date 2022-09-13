Jammu and Kashmir reports 47 fresh positive cases, 473696 recovered

SRINAGAR, Sept 13:The Government today informed that 47 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today; 13from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 478806.

Moreover, 73 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20fromJammu division and 53 from Kashmir division.

Also, 18,371 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,44,69,318.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478806 positive cases, 326are Active Positive (107in Jammu Division and 219in Kashmir Division), 473696 have recovered and 4784have died; 2351 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 22 cases, Baramulla reported 05 cases, Budgam 06 cases, Pulwama reported 00cases, Kupwara reported 00 cases, Anantnag reported01case, Bandipora reported 00case, Ganderbal reported 00 cases, Kulgam reported 00 cases and Shopian also reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 10cases, Udhampur 00, Rajouri 01, Doda 00, Kathua 00, Samba 01, Kishtwar 00, Poonch 01, Ramban 00 and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.

