Jammu and Kashmir reports 359 fresh Covid-19 cases

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 359 fresh covid-19 cases, the most in a day so far this year, to take the overall tally of the infections to 130587, officials said on Tuesday.

Also, one death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the J-K’s fatality count to 1990—735 in Jammu and 1255 in Kashmir.

This is for the second time that single-day cases breached 300-mark in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, it was for the fifteenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J-K. In all, nearly 2900 cases were added to the tally in the last fortnight, they said.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 93 were from Jammu Division and 266 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 150 cases, Baramulla 46, Budgam 19, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 10, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 14, Shopian 2, Jammu 59, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 19, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 2, and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said, 175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—20 from Jammu Division and 155 from Kashmir Division. There are 2293 covid-19 active cases—615 in Jammu and 1678 in Kashmir.