ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case against AEE

SRINAGAR: ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case against Bashir Ahmad Mir, Assistant Executive Engineer, J&K Projects Construction Corporation. A verification was conducted by Anti Corruption Bureau into the allegations of accumulations of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Bashir Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Aziz R/o Pati Vethpora Pandrethan A/P 9-Hill View Colony Rawalpora, Wanbal Rangreth, Srinagar, presently posted as AEE, JKPCC Ltd. Unit 5th Anantnag.

The suspect was found to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immovable/ movable properties on his own name as well as his family members. The properties include one double storey palatial house at 09-Hill View Colony Rangreth, Srinagar and two Luxurious Cars. He spent huge amount on education of his children outside the state. He was also found in possession of FDRs Bank Balances/Insurance Policies etc. The accused spent huge money on purchase of gold, marriage of children and renovation of house.

The assets have been found disproportionate to his known sources of income, therefore constituting commission of offences punishable under section 5(1) (e), r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006. Accordingly, case FIR No. 05/2021 P/S ACB(SBG) was registered against Bashir Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Aziz R/o Pati Vethpora Pandrethan at present 9-Hill View Colony Rawalpora, Wanbal Rangreth, Srinagar presently posted as AEE JKPCC Ltd Unit 5th Anantnag. Searches were also conducted in the residential house of accused AEE after obtaining proper search warrants from the Hon’ble Court.

Further Investigation in the case is going on.