Jammu and Kashmir reports 35 fresh positive cases, 473760 recovered

JAMMU, Sept 14:The Government today informed that 35 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 13 from Jammu division and 22 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 478841.

Moreover, 64 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 07fromJammu division and 57from Kashmir division.

Also, 13,175 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,44,83,967.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478841 positive cases, 297are Active Positive (113 in Jammu Division and 184 in Kashmir Division), 473760have recovered and 4784 have died; 2351 in Jammu division and 2433in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 09 cases, Baramulla reported 00 cases, Budgam 09 cases, Pulwama reported 00cases, Kupwara reported 01 case, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 00case, Ganderbal reported 00cases, Kulgam reported 01 case and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 09cases, Udhampur 01, Rajouri 01, Doda 00, Kathua 00, Samba 00, Kishtwar 02, Poonch 01, Ramban 00 and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.

