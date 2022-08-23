Jammu and Kashmir Reports 269 Covid-19 Cases

JAMMU, Aug 23: Jammu and Kashmir reported 269 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 51 cases were reported from Jammu division and 218 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 476444. Among the cases, 173447 are from Jammu division and 302997 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 1, Ramban 8, Reasi 0, Srinagar 79, Baramulla 22, Budgam 38, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 15, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 29 and Shopian 2.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the time. So far 4779 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2347 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 349 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—74 from Jammu division and 275 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 2213 active cases— 388 in Jammu and 1825 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 28951 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (Agencies)