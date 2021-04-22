Jammu and Kashmir Reports 1965 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1965 fresh covid-19 cases while eight more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 789 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1176 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total infection count to 154407. Among the cases include 243 travelers, 108 in Jammu division and 135 in Kashmir.

Providing district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 590 cases, Baramulla 198, Budgam 68, Pulwama 62, Kupwara 54, Anantnag 105, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 35, Shopian 28, Jammu 469, Udhampur 68, Rajouri 45, Doda 27, Kathua 31, Samba 31, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 13, Ramban 39 and Reasi 51.There are 16094 actives cases in the J&K—6761 in Jammu and 9333 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 791 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—242 from Jammu Division and 549 from the Valley.