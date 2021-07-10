Jammu and Kashmir reports 185 fresh coronavirus cases, two deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 185 new covid-19 cases, lowest single day count in 108 days, even as two more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said 74 of them were reported from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 318469.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, one death each was reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll 4356.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 41 cases, Baramulla 4, Budgam 11, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 3, Shopian 2, Jammu 22, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 11, Doda 16, Kathua 4, Samba 1, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 3, Ramban 5 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said, 355 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 104 from Jammu Division and 251 from Kashmir. So far 310985 patients have recovered, leaving active cases at 3128—1460 in Jammu and 1668 in Kashmir, they said.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained 31 in J-K.

A number of new covid-19 cases were confirmed at GMC Anantnag and include female (18) from Brah Shangus, male (23) from Bihar Patna, two females (24, 30) and male (20) from Nowgam Verinag, female (25) from Trajan Kapran, male (11) from Khanabal Ang, male (35) and female (35) from Nai Basti Ang, male (35) from Furrah Ang, male (20) from Sallar Rajouri, female (21) from Brariangan Shangus, male (45) from Larkipora Ang and two females (22, 18) from Iqbal Colony Dooru.