Jammu and Kashmir reports 179 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Jammu

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 179 COVID cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 62 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 117 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 319755.

Regarding the death due to the virus, they said, it was reported from Jammu division and none from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 4363.

Providing the district-wide details, officials said that Srinagar reported 59 cases, Baramulla 6, Budgam 12, Pulwama 13, Kupwara 8, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 7, Shopian 0, Jammu 13, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 10, Doda 15, Kathua 7, Samba 0, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 6, Ramban 6 and Reasi 1. (Agency)