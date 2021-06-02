Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,718 fresh coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,718 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 2,94,078 while 24 deaths in the past as many hours took the toll to 3,963 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 585 were from Jammu division and 1,133 from Kashmir division of the UT, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 320 cases, followed by 169 in Jammu district and 158 in Pulwama district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 31,579 in the UT, while 2,58,536 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic rose to 3,963 with 24 patients who died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 12 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as two fresh cases were reported since last evening.