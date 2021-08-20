Jammu and Kashmir Reports 159 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

JAMMU, Aug 20: Jammu & Kashmir reported 159 new coronavirus cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said 36 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 123 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 323951.

They said one death was reported during the time from Jammu division, taking fatality count 4401—2161 in Jammu and 2240 in Kashmir—have succumbed to the virus.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 29 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 4, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 22, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 6, Doda 14, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of CD and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include female (11) and male (5) from Barbarshah, male (11) from Awanpora, female (50) from Hawal Srg, female (29) from Lal Bazar, female (32) from Srg, female (50) from Shalteng and male (38) from Alochibagh.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (42) from Dailgam Ang, male (40) from Uttersoo Ang, male (34) from 40 Bn Ang, male (64) from Adigam Ang, female (33) from Soyan Kokernag, eight females (35, 20, 20, 19, 19, 25, 40, 36) and six males (35, 21, 37, 27, 18, 20) from Brakpora Brick Killn.

Moreover, the officials said that 126 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—64 from Jammu Division and 62 from the valley. So far, 318409 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1141—425 in Jammu and 716 in Kashmir.

No fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. So far 43 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)