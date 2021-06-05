Jammu and Kashmir reports 1448 fresh coronavirus cases, 25 fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir sees decline in Covid cases

JAMMU: With 1,448 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the union territory saw a decline in the coronavirus cases, officials said.

The latest figure took the tally to 2,99,050 and the death toll reached 4,051, they said, adding the UT recorded 1,723 positive cases on Friday.

Of the fresh cases on Saturday, 453 were from the Jammu division and 995 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 222, followed by 140 in Baramulla and 136 in Budgam.

The number of positive cases in Srinagar was the lowest since the advent of second wave, they added.

The number of active cases dropped to 28,423 in the union territory while 2,66,576 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, there were 15 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported in the last 24 hours.