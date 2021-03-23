Jammu and Kashmir records 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SRINAGAR: The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,28,679 on Tuesday with 157 fresh cases, including 41 travellers, even as two new fatalities due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from the Jammu division and 105 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 56 cases, including 25 travellers, followed by 39 in Jammu district.

While six districts did not report any fresh case, 10 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 1,410 in the Union Territory, while 1,25,443 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the disease is 1,983 as two new fatalities were reported from the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours, they added.