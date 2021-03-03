Jammu and Kashmir records 104 fresh COVID-19 cases

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,26,693, even as no new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 17 were from the Jammu division and 87 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 53 cases followed by 12 in Baramulla district and 11 in Jammu district.

While five districts did not report any fresh case, 12 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 875 in the Union Territory, while 1,23,860 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir is 1,958 as no fresh fatality has been reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, they added.