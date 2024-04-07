Jammu And Kashmir Police Warns Of Fraudster Posing As DGP

JAMMU, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to remain vigilant against a person posing as Director General of Police R R Swain and demanding money over the phone.

The police said efforts are being made to identify the person and legal action is underway.

“This is to convey (to) fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X.