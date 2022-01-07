Drone spotted in Jammu’s Pouni Chak area

Jammu, Jan 7: A suspected drone was found from a plot in Pouni Chak area here in the city outskirts, official sources said on Friday.

They said that the plot owner late on Thursday night reported to the police that a drone like object was lying in the plot following which a police team from the Police Post Pouni Chak rushed to the spot.

Confirming about the object, police said, “We have been reported about the device and we took it in our custody.”

“It is a drone like object but we are verifying the matter,” they said. (Agencies)