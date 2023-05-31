Jammu And Kashmir | NIA Raids Three Locations In Budgam

BUDGAM, May 31: The National Investigation Agency while continuing the crackdown on Wednesday conducted raids at least three locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in a case registered by the national probing agency.

Official sources said that sleuths of NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF carried out raids at three locations in Budgam district.

The sleuths of NIA searched the residence of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat and house of Zubair Ahmad Dar, son of Late Abdul Hamid Dar, both residents of Aripathen.

Another team raided the residential house of Ali Mohammad Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad in the same village. (Agencies)