Jammu And Kashmir | Naval training at Manasbal Lake revived after 33-years

Srinagar, Sep 13: After a gap of 33-years the Naval training area at Manasbal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal District was revived following the improvement of the security situation.

With the improved security situation in Kashmir and active support from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Wular Manasbal Lake Development Authority and Army the Naval training area at Manasbal lake has been successfully revived on September 11 after a gap of 33 years, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The first training activity being undertaken is a camp for 100 senior NCC cadets, boys and girls, from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir which will be running upto September 26 and prepare the cadets for the forthcoming National level NCC camp at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh commencing on Oct 2.

Manasbal Lake provides an excellent training facility for conduct of Naval Training of NCC Cadets of Jammu and Kashmir, however due to deterioration of the security situation the site had to abandon since 1989 and the training areas were shifted to Mansar Lake in Jammu region.

Though available round the year, the frequent to and fro movement from Kashmir to Mansar lake was always cumbersome and demotivating for NCC cadets of Kashmir, the spokesman said and added a suitable camping site along with infrastructure has been provided by the Manasbal authority on the lakefront. Two Naval training boats have been shifted in from Mansar Lake.

The current NCC camp is being undertaken in tents however a proper training centre with adequate infrastructure is planned and likely to be approved soon. It’s indeed a momentous occasion and a red letter day for NCC in Kashmir valley.

With the availability of Manasbal training facility NCC Cadets of Kashmir will not require to travel out to Jammu for Naval Training and will be a big motivation for students of Kashmir to volunteer for NCC, the spokesman added. (Agencies)