Jammu And Kashmir Is The Crown Of India, Says PM Modi During Srinagar Rally

SRINAGAR, Mar 7 : Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium during his first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir had become the tourism hub of India. He explained how the government was trying to boost tourism in the area with the ‘Chalo India’ initiative, adding that 40 fresh spots had been identified which will be developed for tourists to visit.

He said the government was working towards the development of the union territory and highlighted the achievements of the young people of the region in different sectors, including business, agriculture and sports.

PM Modi took part in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme and unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore during his visit to Srinagar ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also distributed offer letters to new government recruits.

The Prime Minister interacted with local entrepreneurs, who apprised the PM about the help they got from the Centre during their journey.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha welcomed PM Modi and said, “On behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I welcome PM Modi in Srinagar. In the last 10 years, the development of Jammu and Kashmir has been PM Modi’s priority. Today, the union territory is shining with pride. For the last three decades, the valley of Kashmir was bled to death by terrorism and injustice and today the flag of peace and development is flying high here under your leadership.”

He also apologised to the people who could not find a place to sit due to overcrowding.