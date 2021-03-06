Jammu and Kashmir Govt announces first ever Freight Terminal

JAMMU: The J&K Govt is establishing the first ever freight terminal expected to provide enhanced freight transportation and warehousing services.

The initial project cost is Rs 150 crore while the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) has allotted land for the project, the J&K Industries and Commerce Department wrote on its Twitter handle.

“First ever freight terminal to be established in #JammuAndKashmir The initial project cost is 150 cr & will provide enhanced freight transportation and warehousing services. SIDCO has allotted land to Associated Container #freight Terminal for establishing this project,” it said.

First ever freight terminal to be established in #JammuAndKashmir The initial project cost is 150 cr & will provide enhanced freight transportation and warehousing services.

SIDCO has allotted land to Associated Container #freight Terminal for establishing this project.@diprjk pic.twitter.com/wzOusFQouK — Department of Industries And Commerce, J&K (@DoIC_JK) March 5, 2021