Jammu And Kashmir Cop, Killed In Action, Awarded Kirti Chakra By President

New Delhi, May 31: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday awarded Kirti Chakra to Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat posthumously for his gallant act, raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty and supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Altaf Hussain Bhat was the only officer among others from the Indian Army and armed forces to receive Kirti Chakra posthumously from the President at the Defence Investiture Ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Altaf Hussain Bhat was deputed to ensure the safety and security of protected functionaries in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

On October 6, 2020, a protected person visited his family at Nunner and was about to proceed to his safe accommodation at PDC Colony Kangan when he was targeted by terrorists, who indiscriminately fired at him.

Altaf Hussain Bhat retaliated promptly and effectively, but was critically injured. Despite his injuries, he chased the terrorists and killed one on the spot.

Altaf Hussain Bhat also pushed the protected person inside his house to save his life.

Altaf Hussain Bhat immediately rushed to SKIMS Soura for medical treatment; unfortunately, he died during treatment.

Altaf Hussain Bhat showed gallantry of the highest order and a high level of professionalism. “In recognition of his gallant act, raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty and supreme sacrifice for the nation, Altaf Hussain Bhat is awarded ‘Kirti Chakra (Posthumously),” a government booklet said. (Agencies)