Jammu and Kashmir civilian killings: CRPF sending 5 additional companies to UT to boost security

New Delhi/Srinagar: The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said it will send five more companies to Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of targeted civilian killings in the union territory. The CRPF said it had earlier sent 25 companies to Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement came a day after a salesman was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. (Agencies)