Jammu And Kashmir Budget To Focus On Nine Sectors In 2023-24: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 29: Stating that last year Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed economic growth of 14.64 percent and the tax revenue has shown growth of 31 percent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Budget 2023-24 will be focussing on nine-sectors for an overall development and progress of the Union Territory.

“In the budget 2023-24, focus will be laid on nine key sectors, which will further expedite progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha told reporters at a press conference.

He stated that the Budget 2023-24 will focus on sectors comprising good governance, strengthening grass-root democracy, promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and industrial growth, employment generation, accelerating development and inclusive growth, women empowerment, social inclusion and doubling GDP in next five years.

Notably, the Lok Sabha on March 21 passed the over ₹1.18 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 with 35 percent capital expenditure at ₹41,491 crore to be spent on development and infrastructure.

Sinha also said that the law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and this year the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited the Union Territory.

He added, “the Jammu and Kashmir has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.”

Under “My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har Ek Kay Liye Khel”, Sinha said that nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year, adding, “under Digital J&K initiative, 445 online services are being provided through e-UNNAT portal. 225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery. All the online services have been linked with the Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K.”

J&K is the first among States and Union Territories to have District Good Governance Index for assessing the public service delivery at district level, he asserted and said that aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Aspirational Town Development Programme are the three new initiatives being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha also disclosed that the highest ever investment of Rs 1547.87 crore received during the last 10 months of this year while 500 startups have come up during the last three years.

“Unemployment rate is marginally reduced; 33426 Posts have been referred to recruiting agencies.25450 selections have been made including 2436 selections of J&K Bank Limited,” he said adding that around 2, 02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and target is to cover 2, 37,000 by end of current year.

“Next year around 3 lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes,” said Sinha.

Counting the achievement on developmental works, the Lieutenant said that in 2018-19, 9228 works have been completed; in 2019-20, 12637 works have been completed, in 2020-21, 21943 have been completed and in 2021-22, 50627 works have been completed and this year it is expected that 70,000 works to be completed.

“This is the paradigm shift in the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three to four years,” Sinha stated.