Jammu Administration retrieves 84 Kanal encroached land in Village Bain Bajalta

JAMMU, Dec 19: District Administration, Jammu today conducted an eviction & demolition drive where 84 Kanals of land was retrieved from a Private Housing Society, J&K Housing Cooperative in Village Bain Bajalta, Tehsil Jammu. The Private Housing Society has previously also been involved in illegal encroachment of state land and the retrieval for that had also taken place recently.

It is pertinent to mention that Anti Corruption Bureau had also raised the matter with District Administration regarding illegal transactions by the Private Housing Society. Taking cognizance of the complaint and perusing the matter, the case was heard in the Court of the District Collector and violation of various land laws and encroachment of Kahcharai land was found. Moreover no permission had been taken by said society for establishing the said colony.

The administration urges citizens to work within the ambit of legal framework in their activities.