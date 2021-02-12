Jammu: 103 posts of Principals, 42 of ZEOs, 1464 of Lecturers lying vacant in Govt Schools Division

JAMMU: As many as 103 posts of Principals, 42 of Zonal Education Officers and 1464 of Lecturers are lying vacant in various government schools across the Jammu Division of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, to ensure that academic activities should not suffer any more, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) is also on the job to fill these vacant posts from Principals to Masters.

As per official data available on the official website of the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, the number of vacancies from Principals to Masters in different government schools in Jammu Province, are listed.

As per details, as many as 103 posts of Principals are lying vacant in government schools across 10 districts of Jammu Division comprising 26 Posts are lying vacant in Doda District followed by 14 in Reasi district, 13 in Ramban district, nine each in Poonch, Kishtwar, Rajouri district, 8 in Udhampur district, 5 in Jammu district, 6 in Kathua district and 4 in Samba district.

Meanwhile a total of 42 vacancies of Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) are in the districts.

These include 2 in Doda district, 5 in Jammu district, 5 in Kathua district, 4 in Kishtwar district, 4 in Poonch district, 5 in Rajouri district, 4 in Ramban district, 6 in Reasi district and 7 in Udhampur district.

A total of 319 posts of HeadMasters are lying vacant in different government schools in Jammu Division.

The data further revealed that vacancies of Head of Departments (HoDs) of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) are also lying vacant which are to be filled.

A total of 21 HoDs vacancies are to be filled which include 4 each in Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts, 3 each in Kishtwar and Reasi districts, 2 in Ramban district and one in Udhampur district.

The strength of vacant posts of Zonal Education Planning Officers (ZEPOs) is 11. However, as many as 1464 vacant posts of Lecturers are lying vacant in government schools, which is of vacancies Masters is a matter of concern.

The School Directorate website has also posted vacancies of a number of Masters.

“There are a total of 12,310 government schools in Jammu Division having total enrollment of 6,44,279 students,” said an official.

He asserted that the Directorate of School Directorate has done a great job by providing valid data from the concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs), adding, “unless the schools are provided with ample staff from top to bottom it would be impossible to achieve the desired results.”