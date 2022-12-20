Jamaat-e-Islami property in Geelani’s name attached in J&K’s Srinagar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: The late Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s property in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, which belonged to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation was attached by authorities on Tuesday. Three properties belonging to the banned Jamat-e Islami (JeI) have been sealed by the district magistrate (DM) of Srinagar. These properties include two storied residential structures built on 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar, and registered in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The property in Srinagar’s Barzalla neighborhood, according to officials, belonged to the banned JeI and had been purchased in his name.

After the application for attachment was made by the state investigation agency (SIA), which has been looking into the connections to the terror funding racket and the various properties that were created with those funds, the property was taken by district magistrate Srinagar.

The DM cited communication No. in the December 19 order. According to State Investigation Agency (SIA) document SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated December 16, 2022, the investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019, pursuant to sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo, which is currently the subject of an investigation by P/S SIA, three (3) properties have surfaced.

One of the property incorporates land estimating 01 Kanal and 07 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng under study No. 279 and 280 for the sake of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through Locale President Bashir Ahmad Solitary S/o Abdul Samad Solitary R/o Harwan, Srinagar vide transformation No. 2949.

Another piece of land is located at Khushipora Shalateng and measures 01 Kanal and 03 Marla. 276 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through mutation No. 276 in the name of District President Bashir Ahmad Lone S/o Abdul Samad Lone R/o Harwan, Srinagar 2950.

The third property is made up of two residential buildings that are 17 Marla and 199 Sft tall and were built on Proprietary Land. Survey Number 1388/307 at Barzulla, Srinagar, recorded in the names of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, son of Syed Peer Shah Geelani, and Firdous Ahmad Asmi, son of Ghulam Nabi Asmi, in accordance with mutation No. 2646.

According to the DM, after reviewing the Revenue Record for the aforementioned properties and obtaining the report from the concerned Tehsildar, it was discovered that these properties are owned by the banned Jamat-e-Islami association through its members.

“AND WHEREAS, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above-mentioned properties under the said Act,” the order said.

The order asked the lead District Manager for information and gave him the order to seize all accounts of the banned organisation, whether they were in the names of members or affiliated units, and immediately provide a compliance report.