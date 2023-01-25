Jaishankar meets special advisor to Japan PM, discusses impact of Japanese tech on India’s growth

NEW DELHI, Jan 25: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the special advisor to the Japanese premier and discussed the impact of Japanese technology on India’s growth and progress.

“Glad to meet Dr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. Our discussion focused on the impact of Japanese technology on India’s growth and progress,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The High Speed Rail project can make an even bigger difference than the Metro and Suzuki collaboration, he said.

“We also exchanged views on the opportunities for the two countries to collaborate in third markets,” Jaishankar added.

Mori is special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The external affairs minister also met a Tanzanian delegation that included the vice president of the ruling Tanzanian party Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

“A good meeting with Abdulrahman Kinana and his delegation from @ccm_tanzania (Chama Cha Mapinduzi). Agreed to strengthen our political cooperation. Also exchanged views on expanding our bilateral economic partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted. (PTI)