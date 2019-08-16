Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secretary of State

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and discussed “deep convergences” in strategic ties between the two countries.

Sources said Jaishankar and Sullivan deliberated on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

“Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The sources said Jaishankar and Sullivan also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the US next month. (AGENCIES)