Jaishankar emphasises deeper India-Maldives ties for regional prosperity as he meets President Muizzu

MALE, Aug 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu here on Saturday and emphasised New Delhi’s commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation’s pro-China president Muizzu assumed office last year.

“Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region,” Jaishankar posted on X along with a photograph of the meeting.

Jaishankar’s trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu’s visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon and discussed bilateral security cooperation and the “shared interest” in maintaining peace and stability in the region, amidst China’s growing presence in the archipelago nation.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives.

Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians by May 10, the mutually agreed date.

This is the first official visit of Jaishankar to the Maldives since assuming office for a second term in June 2024. His previous visit was in January 2023.

Jaishankar’s three-day visit till August 11 comes at the invitation of his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Moosa Zameer.

In a statement ahead of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and our Vision ‘SAGAR’, that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region.”

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further,” the MEA statement added.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male. (PTI)