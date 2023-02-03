Jaish Module Busted In Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam District, Six Arrested

SRINAGAR, Feb 3: Security forces on Friday busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district by arresting six overground workers and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The six Jaish associates were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in the south Kashmir district, they said.

One pistol, 10 AK magazines, scores of live AK rounds and wireless sets were among the recoveries made based on their disclosures, the officials said.