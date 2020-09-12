Jailers premises searched by Crime Branch Jammu

A team of Crime Branch Jammu conducted search at the residential house of Smt. Rajni Sehgal, the then Superintendent Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, in Jammu city for her alleged involvement in the misappropriation of antique coins that were recovered during the year 2012 by convicts lodged in the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, while digging the earth in jail premises for kitchen gardening and growing vegetables. The search was conducted after a search warrant was obtained from the Hon’ble Court. In this regard case FIR No. 30/2015 U/S 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B/RPC, 5/24 Treasury Trove Act stands already registered in P/S Crime Branch Jammu.

During investigation of the case it has been established that antique coins were recovered by the Jail convicts in the month of September 2012 and were handed over to Smt. Rajni Sehgal, the then Superintendent Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu on the same day by an official of the Jail. However, the said Jailer intentionally did not inform her senior officers about this recovery till December 2012 in order to misappropriate these recovered coins. When the News regarding recovery leaked in the media and before other Jail officers she hurriedly handed-over some coins to the officer of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) which as per the record of the recovery, was less than what had been actually recovered.